POWERGRID and HPSEBL sign agreement for utilization of OPGW Telecom network

POWERGRID has created over 67,500 km of OFC network connecting over 1000 plus locations across the country carrying traffic in multiple of 10G/100G in rings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:49 IST
This total 850 Kms long telecom network will enable POWERGRID Telecom to reach remote areas of Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Palampur, Sundernagar, Banikhet, Amb, Paonta Sahib, Nahan etc. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)

To improve telecom connectivity in hilly areas, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), the PSU under Ministry of Power, has recently signed an agreement with Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd. (HPSEBL) in Shimla (H.P.) for utilization of 500 Kms of OPGW Telecom network. This is in addition to the existing 350 Kms of OPGW laid on HPSEBL Extra High Voltage (EHV) lines already being used in the state to boost its connectivity. This total 850 Kms long telecom network will enable POWERGRID Telecom to reach remote areas of Kangra, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Sirmour, Palampur, Sundernagar, Banikhet, Amb, Paonta Sahib, Nahan etc.

Due to rough weather conditions, landslides and difficult terrains, the state had been facing limited telecom network reach, and this will give much-needed connectivity to remote areas of the state.

Through this OPGW Network, Telecom Service providers will be able to provide uninterrupted mobile/Internet services to the people of the state.

POWERGRID has created over 67,500 km of OFC network connecting over 1000 plus locations across the country carrying traffic in multiple of 10G/100G in rings. The POWERGRID OFC network covers all the important towns & cities of the country along with the hilly & difficult terrains of J&K and North Eastern Region. The Company has also provided the domestic leg of International Connectivity to Bhutan and Nepal and proposed connectivity to Bangladesh up to the Indian border to International Long Distance (ILD) Licensees.

(With Inputs from PIB)

