215 terrorists eliminated by CRPF in 2020: DG

As many as 215 terrorists were eliminated by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, including Riyaz Naikoo of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, who carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:54 IST
CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari at a press conference. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 215 terrorists were eliminated by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020, including Riyaz Naikoo of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, who carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh. "The force also neutralised three terrorists in an exemplary operation in Nagrota, resulting in the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition including 11 AK-47 rifles, three pistols and 29 grenades," CRPF Director General AP Maheshwari said at a press conference.

The DG also lauded the bravery of Rahul Mathur, Deputy Commandant of our Valley QAT, who led a courageous operation and killed a terrorist even after sustaining injuries. "It gives me pleasure to tell you that the officer has recovered and is back on duty, fit as ever and fit to fight," Maheshwari said.

While giving details about operations against Naxalism, the DG said that 32 Maoists have been neutralised in the last year, including Jidan Guriya, a Maoist with a reward of Rs 15 lakh, in Khunti and three Maoists in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand. "In Chhattisgarh, we have been constantly pushing Maoists into corners by persistent operations and also by establishing forward bases in remote regions of the state which were once bastions of the Maoists," he said.

In Sukma, two Maoists carrying a total reward of 11 lakhs were neutralised in April, while four others were neutralised in August. The CRPF has established 18 forward operating bases in the interiors regions of three states to maximise its reach and operational effectiveness in the areas, DG said.

"While 10 such bases like Rayajarna and Tonto were established in Jharkhand, four bases like Pamed and Kumargunda were established in Chhattisgarh and four bases including Musaanaal and Khamankhol were established in the state of Odisha," DG said. (ANI)

