Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian pipe-laying vessels head to Nord Stream 2 work site, tracking data shows

Russian pipe-laying and other vessels are heading to Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction sites in the Baltic Sea, ship tracking data showed on Friday, amid U.S. pressure to scrap the project that aims to pump more Russian gas to Europe. Work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will land in Germany, was suspended in December 2019 when Swiss-Dutch company Allseas halted pipe laying because of U.S. threats to impose sanctions.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:06 IST
Russian pipe-laying vessels head to Nord Stream 2 work site, tracking data shows
Representative image Image Credit: Pxhere

Russian pipe-laying and other vessels are heading to Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction sites in the Baltic Sea, ship tracking data showed on Friday, amid U.S. pressure to scrap the project that aims to pump more Russian gas to Europe.

Work on Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will land in Germany, was suspended in December 2019 when Swiss-Dutch company Allseas halted pipe laying because of U.S. threats to impose sanctions. Work resumed for a brief period in last month on a 2.6-km (1.6-mile) stretch in German waters. A Danish regulator said construction would restart in Danish waters from mid-January, with Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna, which had worked in the German zone.

Refinitiv Eikon data showed Fortuna was in the region of the German-Danish maritime border. Other Russian supply vessels were also moving to the area, including pipe-laying vessel Akademik Cherskiy, the data showed. Nord Stream 2 cited the Danish Maritime Authority notice about resuming work on Jan. 15. The group said in a statement that activities would include preparatory work and tests before pipe-laying started.

Nord Stream 2 is designed to double capacity of the existing undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline from Russia to Germany to 110 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year, equivalent to more than half of Russia's overall pipeline gas exports to Europe. The United States has piled on pressure to halt the project by introducing a raft of sanctions, including against Fortuna, which is owned by a company called KVT-RUS.

U.S. President Joe Biden has opposed Nord Stream 2 in the past. The United States, which wants to sell more of is liquefied natural gas to Europe, has said Europe should not increase its reliance on Russian gas supplies. More than 90% of the project has been completed.

Gazprom's western partners in the project, estimated to cost 9.5 billion euros ($11.5 billion), are Germany's Uniper , BASF's Wintershall Dea, Anglo-Dutch oil major Shell, Austria's OMV and French energy company Engie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct; There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Talks between Govt, farmers continuing since Oct There have been 11 rounds, one with officials so far Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar....

Thaen influenced and inspired by true-life events: Director

An ambulance driver of the hospital demanded money from him, to carry his beloved ones dead body to their remote hamlet. Unable to meet the demand, he was finally forced to carry the body on his shoulder, all the way to their remote village...

Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram temple construction

Amaravati, Jan 22 PTI Telugu film actor and Jana Senaparty chief K Pawan Kalyan on Friday donated Rs 30 lakh forthe construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.Kalyan handed over a cheque for the amount to RSS APunit head Bharat, in the presence ...

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

With political partiesapprehending violence and unrest in poll-bound West Bengal,Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said thecommission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power andmisuse of the government machinery.The CEC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021