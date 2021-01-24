Two held, over 2.2 kg ganja recovered in Goa

The Goa Police have arrested two persons for alleged possession of drugs during the two separate raids on Sunday. While one person was arrested on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the other person was nabbed early this morning, the police said.

"In the first raid, one Avdhut Ghode, aged 21 years, a native of Khed, Ratnagiri was apprehended on the midnight of January 23-24, for being in illegal possession of ganja weighing 1.2 kg worth Rs 1,20,000 at Calangute," it said in a statement. In another raid at Calangute in the wee hours of the morning today one Shabbir Ali Shah, aged 19 years, a native of West Bengal was apprehended along with 1.034 kg ganja worth Rs 1 lakh, it added.

The police said that further probe is on in both cases. (ANI)

