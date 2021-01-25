Left Menu
R-Day: Surat woman to embark on 10,000 km truck drive to promote PM's 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat' vision

To promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat' (Strong Women, Strong India), a woman from Surat district will commence a truck drive on Republic Day, covering a journey of 10,000 km to provide essential commodities to the needy.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-01-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 11:24 IST
Durriya Mustafa Tapia, founder of Movers Charity Trust. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

To promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat' (Strong Women, Strong India), a woman from Surat district will commence a truck drive on Republic Day, covering a journey of 10,000 km to provide essential commodities to the needy. Durriya Mustafa Tapia, the founder of Movers Charity Trust, will drive a truck, covering 13 states in 35 days across the country including 4,500 underprivileged villages.

"I will drive the truck completing a journey of 10,000 km by covering 13 states including 4,500 underprivileged villages," Tapia told ANI. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tapia's Trust provided food to over 2,500 people in Surat and now it is planning to expand the initiative nationwide.

"Our trust provided food to 2,500 to 3,000 people in Surat amid the pandemic. I feel that we should expand this initiative nationwide and provide food, reusable mask, sanitary pads, dustbins, and sanitizers to the needy," she said. Under Sashakt Nari, Sashakt Bharat, the central government is focusing on women empowerment. Several initiatives like 'Beti Padhao Beti Bachao' to better education facilities for women are being undertaken by the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

