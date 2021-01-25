Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab police says social media post on closing petrol pumps fake, initiates action

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:16 IST
Punjab police says social media post on closing petrol pumps fake, initiates action
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI

A social media post claiming the Punjab government asked petrol pumps to remain shut to thwart farmers' proposed tractor parade on January 26 is fake, the state police said Monday, initiating legal action against rumour-mongers.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Amardeep Singh Rai said the state government never issued any such order, and added that notices are being served to Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to remove the post.

In a statement here, Rai also warned of stern action against rumour-mongers who spread such fake news. ''The cybercrime cell has also been tracing the rumour-mongers who made this post viral on social media platforms and appropriate legal action will be taken,'' he said.

Several batches of farmers are going to Delhi in their tractor-trolleys to take part in a tractor parade on Republic Day.

Farmer leaders had said they would take out the tractor parade on Republic Day in the national capital to register their protest against the three new central agriculture laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi for the past several weeks, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Indiabulls Real Estate expects net surplus of nearly Rs 11,400cr from completed, running projects

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd IBREL is expecting a net surplus of nearly Rs 11,400 crore from its completed and ongoing real estate projects.In an investor presentation, the company informed that its new sales bookings stood at Rs 990 crore in...

10 dead, one still missing in China's gold mine blast

Chinas rescue workers searching for the miners trapped underground for two weeks after a blast at a gold mine in Shandong province have found 10 bodies, officials said on Monday.On Sunday, 11 miners who were trapped underground for two week...

VP lauds DRDO scientists for taking India close to self- reliance in missile technology

Lauding DRDO scientists for takingIndiaclose to self-reliance in missile technology, VicePresident M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said attaining self-reliance in the defence sector is not only of strategicimportance, but also essential in terms...

Traffic police asks commuters to avoid routes affected by farmers’ tractor rally

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday asked commuters to avoid the routes where protesting farmers will hold their tractor rally or Kisan Gantantra Parade on Republic Day. Farmer unions had on Sunday finalised three routes, originating from Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021