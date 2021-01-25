Kerala records 3,361 new COVID-19 cases within 24 hours

A total of 3,361 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Kerala within the last 24 hours, reported the state health department. The cumulative count of COVID cases in the state has now reached 8,90,278 while 72,891 people are currently infected with the disease.

The total number of recoveries in the state stands at 8,13,550. The department reported that 3,607 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the state. (ANI)

