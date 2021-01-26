Modi govt should be sensitive towards farmers: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday termed the Modi governmentas ''anti-farmer'' and condemned the police action againstprotesters during a tractor parade taken out by cultivators inDelhi.

He said it was unfortunate that such an incident tookplace on the Republic Day in Delhi, where violence broke outduring a tractor parade taken out by farmers protestingagainst the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar dubbed the Modigovernment as ''anti-farmer'' and said it should be moresensitive towards cultivators.

''August 15 and January 26 are very important days forthe country. It is wrong to charge protesters with sticks onthis day. We condemn this incident. The government should besensitive,'' he said.

Earlier, Ambedkar flagged off a tractor rallyorganised in Akola city by a farm outfit in support ofcultivators protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketinglaws.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to stormthe national capital, their tractor parade to highlight theirdemands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy asthey fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered anational insult hoisting a religious flag from the rampartsof the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading toviolence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs.

While there were no exact estimates of how manyfarmers were hurt, Delhi Police officials said 86 of their menwere injured.

Police baton charged farmers at Chintamani Chowk inDelhi when they broke barricades and smashed window panes ofcars. The Delhi police used teargas shells to disperse therestive crowds in some places.

