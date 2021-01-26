Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt should be sensitive towards farmers: Ambedkar

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBAleader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday termed the Modi governmentas anti-farmer and condemned the police action againstprotesters during a tractor parade taken out by cultivators inDelhi.He said it was unfortunate that such an incident tookplace on the Republic Day in Delhi, where violence broke outduring a tractor parade taken out by farmers protestingagainst the Centres new agri-marketing laws.Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar dubbed the Modigovernment as anti-farmer and said it should be moresensitive towards cultivators.August 15 and January 26 are very important days forthe country.

PTI | Akola | Updated: 26-01-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 22:45 IST
Modi govt should be sensitive towards farmers: Ambedkar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA)leader Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday termed the Modi governmentas ''anti-farmer'' and condemned the police action againstprotesters during a tractor parade taken out by cultivators inDelhi.

He said it was unfortunate that such an incident tookplace on the Republic Day in Delhi, where violence broke outduring a tractor parade taken out by farmers protestingagainst the Centre's new agri-marketing laws.

Talking to reporters here, Ambedkar dubbed the Modigovernment as ''anti-farmer'' and said it should be moresensitive towards cultivators.

''August 15 and January 26 are very important days forthe country. It is wrong to charge protesters with sticks onthis day. We condemn this incident. The government should besensitive,'' he said.

Earlier, Ambedkar flagged off a tractor rallyorganised in Akola city by a farm outfit in support ofcultivators protesting against the Centre's new agri-marketinglaws.

Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to stormthe national capital, their tractor parade to highlight theirdemands dissolving into unprecedented scenes of anarchy asthey fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered anational insult hoisting a religious flag from the rampartsof the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Clashes broke out in multiple places, leading toviolence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs.

While there were no exact estimates of how manyfarmers were hurt, Delhi Police officials said 86 of their menwere injured.

Police baton charged farmers at Chintamani Chowk inDelhi when they broke barricades and smashed window panes ofcars. The Delhi police used teargas shells to disperse therestive crowds in some places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UK will see 'quite a lot more' COVID deaths - England's Chief Medical Officer

Britain will see more deaths from coronavirus before a vaccination programme takes effect, Englands chief medical officer Chris Whitty said on Tuesday after the countrys death toll exceeded 100,000.Unfortunately were going to see quite a lo...

Amid outrage over flag incident, actor Deep Sidhu says did not remove tricolour, it was only a 'symbolic protest'

Amid a massive outrage over protesters hoisting a religious flag at the Red Fort during the tractor rally on Republic Day, actor Deep Sidhu, who was present during the incident, sought to defend their action, saying they did not remove the ...

Airline outlook dims again as new travel curbs threaten summer

Recovery prospects for Europes coronavirus-stricken airlines are slipping from bad to worse, as a British minister warned on Tuesday against booking summer holidays and Germany mulled a drastic new clampdown on travel even within the EU. UK...

'Extremists' in garb of food providers, 'insurrection' against govt: BJP leaders

As a tractor parade by farmers protesting against three contentious farm laws turned violent, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said those who were seen as annadata food providers for so many days have turned out to be extremists.On Twitter, Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021