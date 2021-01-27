Left Menu

Maha: MPCB issues closure notice to chemical unit in Palghar

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-01-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 13:41 IST
Maha: MPCB issues closure notice to chemical unit in Palghar

The Maharashtra PollutionControl Board (MPCB) has issued a closure notice to a chemicalunit in Palghar for allegedly violating various pollutionprevention norms.

The notice, dated January 25 and issued by the MPCB'sregional office at Thane, has asked Seya Industries Limited,located at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation(MIDC), Tarapur, to close down all manufacturing activitieswithin 72 hours.

It has listed several lapses by the unit, includingcoal fuel consumption more than the consented limits, usage offurnace oil as fuel which is banned as per a Supreme Courtorder, and non-disposal of any hazardous waste to the CommonHazardous Waste treatment, Storage & Disposal Facility(CHWTSDF) from April to October last year.

Besides, the unit allowed substandard quality effluentinto the MIDC chamber through storm water drain, it said.

As per the MPCB, all units of the Effluent TreatmentPlant (ETP) were found to be corroded and its operation andmaintenance was poor.

The MPCB in its closure notice directed authoritiesconcerned to disconnect the unit's power and water supply.

If the company fails to comply with these directions,further suitable action will be initiated at per environmentallaws, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Skin to Skin contact: SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting man under POCSO

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which acquitted a man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act saying groping a minors breast without skin to skin contact cannot be termed as sexual assa...

India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant - study

A vaccine developed by Indias Bharat Biotech and a government research institute is likely to be effective against the UK strain of the coronavirus, according to a study on 26 participants shared by the company on Wednesday.The findings on ...

Algeria's AOM Invest plans local sukuk - Ennahar

Algerias AOM Invest plans to issue dinar-denominated sukuk very soon to help fund ailing tourism projects, Ennahar TV channels website cited on Wednesday the chairman of the investment group, Hichem Attar, as saying.Also Read Algerias presi...

Kevin Hart joins cast of 'Borderlands'

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has joined the cast of Borderlands, which is a movie adaptation of the most popular video game. Hart is set to play the role of Roland, a skilled ex-soldier-turned-mercenary, in the Lionsgate film. The movie, w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021