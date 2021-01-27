Maha: MPCB issues closure notice to chemical unit in Palghar

The Maharashtra PollutionControl Board (MPCB) has issued a closure notice to a chemicalunit in Palghar for allegedly violating various pollutionprevention norms.

The notice, dated January 25 and issued by the MPCB'sregional office at Thane, has asked Seya Industries Limited,located at Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation(MIDC), Tarapur, to close down all manufacturing activitieswithin 72 hours.

It has listed several lapses by the unit, includingcoal fuel consumption more than the consented limits, usage offurnace oil as fuel which is banned as per a Supreme Courtorder, and non-disposal of any hazardous waste to the CommonHazardous Waste treatment, Storage & Disposal Facility(CHWTSDF) from April to October last year.

Besides, the unit allowed substandard quality effluentinto the MIDC chamber through storm water drain, it said.

As per the MPCB, all units of the Effluent TreatmentPlant (ETP) were found to be corroded and its operation andmaintenance was poor.

The MPCB in its closure notice directed authoritiesconcerned to disconnect the unit's power and water supply.

If the company fails to comply with these directions,further suitable action will be initiated at per environmentallaws, it said.

