DPSA pays tribute to Donald Maphiri for being dedicated public servant

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:37 IST

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:37 IST
In the past year, Maphiri worked closely with the DPSA on critical matters such as the management of the Wage Bill. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA) has paid tribute to Donald Maphiri for being a dedicated public servant.

As Chief Director at the National Treasury, he worked closely with the DPSA and was instrumental in government, in particular for his close working relationship with employer and labour parties at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council

"The entire management and staff of the DPSA are deeply saddened to learn of Maphiri's sudden and unexpected death. He was highly respected by his colleagues and peers in the public service and the collective bargaining environment," the department said on Wednesday.

The department said Maphiri was regarded as diligent, precise and an astute individual by those who worked with him.

"His technical expertise and opinion on matters of remuneration and wage matters was greatly respected by all colleagues and his selfless contributions to supporting the State during complex and tough negotiations will not be forgotten.

"As the DPSA, we are indeed grateful that we had the opportunity to know and work with him. He was not just a colleague but a friend to many," the department said.

In the past year, Maphiri worked closely with the DPSA on critical matters such as the management of the Wage Bill.

"He played a very critical role in supporting Executive engagement at the level of the Committee of Ministers with regard to these matters.

"We have no doubt that the gap he has left is not only professional but also personal and emotional to many of his colleagues and friends in the National Treasury, the DPSA and government as a whole. This gap will be felt the most during the upcoming round of wage negotiations where his contribution would have been immeasurable," the department said.

The DPSA has conveyed condolences to Maphiri's family.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with you during this challenging time," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

