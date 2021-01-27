Left Menu

The central government on Wednesday stated that so far nine states have confirmed Bird Flu in poultry birds and 12 states have confirmed the virus in crow, migratory and wild birds.

9 states confirm bird flu outbreak in poultry birds
The central government on Wednesday stated that so far nine states have confirmed Bird Flu in poultry birds and 12 states have confirmed the virus in crow, migratory and wild birds. In a press release, the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying said, "Till January 27, outbreaks of Avian Influenza (Bird flu) have been confirmed in nine states for poultry birds. The States are Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab for poultry birds.

The Ministry further said that Bird flu has been confirmed in 12 States in crows, migratory and wild birds. These states include Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. "Control and Containment Operations are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat," it said.

Surveillance work is also continuing in the places where positive results have been reported in other species of birds excluding poultry, they added. The Ministry added that compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs, and poultry feed are culled or disposed of by the State as per the Action Plan. The Government of Maharashtra has sanctioned a compensation package of Rs 1,30,00,00 for a culling of poultry and other birds and operational cost of disease control, under the Bird Flu Disease Control Program, they added.

The Ministry added that all the States are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by the States based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021. (ANI)

