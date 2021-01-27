Left Menu

DVC gets new full-time chairman after two years

He assumed the charge of chairmanof DVC since January 15, it said.DVC is a power utility jointly owned by the Centre andthe state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand andoperates power plants in the Damodar river area of the region.Meanwhile, M Raghu Ram had assumed the charge ofMember Technical, DVC from January 18. Before joining DVC,Ram was the General Manager OM, NTPC Korba.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-01-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 21:39 IST
DVC gets new full-time chairman after two years
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (DamodarVC)

Ram Naresh Singh has assumed thecharge of chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation, a statementissued by DVC said on Wednesday.

DVC was without a full time chairman for over twoyears. NTPC chief Gurdeep Singh was holding additional chargeof DVC chairman.

Prior to joining DVC, Singh was the Executive Directorof Power Grid Corporation. He assumed the charge of chairmanof DVC since January 15, it said.

DVC is a power utility jointly owned by the Centre andthe state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand andoperates power plants in the Damodar river area of the region.

Meanwhile, M Raghu Ram had assumed the charge ofMember (Technical), DVC from January 18. Before joining DVC,Ram was the General Manager (O&M), NTPC Korba.

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yellen, UK's Sunak discuss cooperation on pandemic, climate, taxes-U.S. Treasury

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday spoke with British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, and discussed the need for cooperation on the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for a strong economic recovery, the Treasury said in a sta...

Amit Shah must be sacked for allowing Delhi violence: Cong

The Congress on Wednesday held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day due to the security lapse and intelligence failure and said he should be sacked immediately.The Congress als...

Former finance minister Gavrilita nominated as Moldovan premier

Moldovan President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday she was nominating former finance minister Natalia Gavrilita as prime minister but that the country could still head towards an early parliamentary election. Gavrilita, 43, was finance ministe...

UNICEF signs up Dubai's DP World to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The United Nations childrens agency UNICEF signed a partnership deal with DP World on Wednesday for the Dubai-based logistics firm to help distribute COVID-19 vaccines. State-owned DP World, known for its global port operations, will provid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021