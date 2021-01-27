DVC gets new full-time chairman after two years

Ram Naresh Singh has assumed thecharge of chairman of Damodar Valley Corporation, a statementissued by DVC said on Wednesday.

DVC was without a full time chairman for over twoyears. NTPC chief Gurdeep Singh was holding additional chargeof DVC chairman.

Prior to joining DVC, Singh was the Executive Directorof Power Grid Corporation. He assumed the charge of chairmanof DVC since January 15, it said.

DVC is a power utility jointly owned by the Centre andthe state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand andoperates power plants in the Damodar river area of the region.

Meanwhile, M Raghu Ram had assumed the charge ofMember (Technical), DVC from January 18. Before joining DVC,Ram was the General Manager (O&M), NTPC Korba.