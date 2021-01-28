Left Menu

CBSE will announce exam schedule for class 10, 12 on Feb 2: Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming class 10th and 12th board exams on February 2, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 16:32 IST
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming class 10th and 12th board exams on February 2, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Thursday.

He also said that CBSE will digitize records of its students dating back to the year 1975. "CBSE will announce exam schedule for class 10th and 12th on February 2. Records CBSE students dating back to 45 years ago will now be digitized. Students who have studied under CBSE Board since 1975 will have all records digitised. This will help all those students studying in CBSE to get their certificates easily," the Union Education Minister told ANI.

On December 31, the minister had announced examination dates for class 10th and 12th CBSE students to be held from May 4 to June 10 and results for both to be declared by July 15, 2021. Every year, the Board exams used to begin from the month of February - March and the results were declared by the month of May. This year, the academic year started late due to the Covid-19 pandemic and classes were held online. (ANI)

