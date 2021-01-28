Left Menu

SARS extends filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers

In a statement, the revenue collector said the decision was based on the unprecedented health challenge of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-01-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 18:14 IST
SARS extends filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers
Kieswetter, however, urged taxpayers to comply with their legal obligations by 15 February 2021, as it is vital that all taxpayers remain compliant. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has extended the filing season deadline for provisional taxpayers from 29 January to 15 February.

In a statement, the revenue collector said the decision was based on the unprecedented health challenge of COVID-19.

"In line with SARS' communication on steps taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect both the taxpayers and SARS staff, taxpayers are encouraged to use eFililng or the SARS MobiAp," SARS said on Thursday.

In the statement, SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the decision to extend the filing season was taken with due consideration of the traumatic effects being experienced by taxpayers who have lost loved ones, as well as businesses who have lost staff, during the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

The Commissioner urged taxpayers who received auto-assessment notices last year but who have not yet accepted the auto-assessments, or edited and filed a return in response to the notice, to make use of this opportunity to do so.

Kieswetter, however, urged taxpayers to comply with their legal obligations by 15 February 2021, as it is vital that all taxpayers remain compliant.

"Failure to comply with their legal obligations will result in administrative penalties being levied," he said.

He added SARS has a legislative mandate to collect revenue due and to ensure compliance across all segments of taxpayers, as well as traders in the customs arena.

"While SARS believes that most taxpayers and traders comply voluntarily and want to do the right thing, we also have measures we can use to enforce compliance. However, such enforcement always remains the last resort," the Commissioner said.

The revenue collector also expressed condolence to those that have lost loved ones to the virus and a speedy recovery to those who are recovering at home or in hospital.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Biden administration aims to have enough vaccine for most Americans by summertime

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Martial and Tuanzebe subjected to racial abuse, Man United condemns behaviour

Manchester United has condemned the racist abuse that has been directed towards Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following a 2-1 shock defeat against Sheffield United in the Premier League. Kean Bryan opened the scoring at Old Trafford aft...

WHO EU chief: Nations clamouring for vaccine

The European chief for the World Health Organization says the telephone line is very hot in conversations with European Union officials and others clamouring for more coronavirus vaccines. Dr. Hans Kluge, speaking in a video conference from...

American Airlines lost $8.9 billion in a year of pandemic

American Airlines lost 2.2 billion in the fourth quarter as people stayed put in the pandemic, sending the carriers revenue plunging by nearly two-thirds from the same period a year ago.American predicted that similar revenue trends from la...

Ghaziabad administration asks protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate

The Ghaziabad administration has given an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate UP Gate by Thursday midnight or else they would be removed, officials said.The verbal communication comes after three farmers union withdrew their protest a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021