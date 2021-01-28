Left Menu

UNESCO chief participates in ceremony of Holocaust remembrance day

Ms Azoulay said, “The United Nations and UNESCO were founded in the wake of the Second World War to make sure that the international community could prevent these horrors from ever being repeated.”

UNESCO | Updated: 28-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 22:20 IST
UNESCO chief participates in ceremony of Holocaust remembrance day
This online programme of events was organized on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which is commemorated annually by UNESCO on 27 January. Image Credit: IANS

On 27 January, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay participated in the official ceremony of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust. The day marks the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration and extermination camp by the Soviet Army, on which we remember all victims and survivors of the Holocaust, including the 1.1 million victims killed in Auschwitz and the 6 million Jews murdered across Europe.

The ceremony was the first to be jointly organized by the United Nations and UNESCO, in cooperation with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, and was opened by the Ms Azoulay and the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres. H. E. Angela Merkel, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, delivered a keynote address.

In her keynote address, Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked: "What happened there and in many other places where atrocities were committed during the National Socialist period is and remains beyond belief. I am deeply ashamed of the Shoah, of that betrayal of all civilised values, perpetrated under the National Socialist regime."

"We honour the victims of the Holocaust by remembering them and by learning from their plight. That is our everlasting responsibility – for today's and future generations."

During the ceremony, the Honourable Irwin Cotler, the Canadian Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, announced that the Government of Canada will be joining with UNESCO in prioritizing the combatting of antisemitism and genocide prevention education.

Ms Azoulay said, "The United Nations and UNESCO were founded in the wake of the Second World War to make sure that the international community could prevent these horrors from ever being repeated."

"This is the conviction that drives our work: only by looking inhumanity in the face, only by having faith in humans and the power of education, can we fight the root causes of antisemitism and hatred."

Ms Azoulay also announced a new collaboration with Facebook to connect people at the top of relevant search results with the UNESCO and World Jewish Congress website aboutholocaust.org. The website, now available in 19 languages, will provide reliable and easily accessible information on the genocide of the Jewish people.

The ceremony was broadcast on UNTV and components of the events were produced by CNN, including an interview between CNN international correspondent Clarissa Ward and Holocaust survivor Dr Irene Butter and her granddaughter Shireen Nassar.

In the interview, Dr Butter reflected, "There is a trend towards authoritarianism and discrimination against certain kinds of people so we have to be vigilant and we can't just talk to people who hold these opinions and these viewpoints, we must confront it."

"We have [a] responsibility to be active citizens and to confront hatred and to confront the violations of our democracy and in that way, it can be preserved and protected. And that's my hope: never to be a bystander and every person can make a difference."

On the same day, the United Nations and UNESCO, in partnership with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), hosted an online discussion on Holocaust denial and distortion. Moderated by CNN International journalist Hala Gorani, the discussion included interventions by Historian Deborah Lipstadt, Kindertransport refugee and media personality Hella Pick, IHRA expert on antisemitism Robert Williams, best-selling author and lawyer Philippe Sands, and Marian Turski, President of the Jewish Historical Institute Association and Vice-President of the International Auschwitz Committee.

Robert Williams said, "[Holocaust distortion] could be something as obvious as excusing or minimizing the pure facts of the Holocaust, to something that is a little less obvious, such as misusing Holocaust-related images or venerating certain historical figures."

"By rehabilitating the reputation for [those responsible for the Holocaust], you actually open the door to more pernicious and dangerous forms of hate, distortion and denial."

The panel discussion follows the launch of UNESCO's #ProtectTheFacts campaign to raise awareness of Holocaust distortion – both how to recognise it and how to counter it, in partnership with the European Commission, the IHRA and the United Nations.

This online programme of events was organized on the occasion of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust, which is commemorated annually by UNESCO on 27 January. UNESCO's activities in this context are organized within the framework of the Organization's programme on education about the Holocaust and genocide.

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA to provide help in administering COVID-19 vaccines, a spokesman said on Thursday.On Monday, President Joe Biden said he believed it was possible to have ...

BRIEF-Wework In Talks To Combine With SPAC Or Raise Money Privately - WSJ

WEWORK IN TALKS TO COMBINE WITH SPAC OR RAISE MONEY PRIVATELY - WSJ WEWORKS BOARD, CEO HAVE BEEN WEIGHING OFFERS FROM BOW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AND AT LEAST ONE OTHER UNIDENTIFIED SPAC FOR SEVERAL WEEKS -WSJ WEWORK DEAL WITH SPAC AFFILIA...

EXCLUSIVE-Vaccine shortage delays COVID-19 first shots in Paris region, source says

A shortage of COVID-19 vaccines has forced Paris and two other regions that together account for a third of the French population to postpone giving out first doses, a source familiar with the discussion, and health officials, said on Thurs...

South Carolina reports 2 South African variant COVID-19 cases, first in U.S.

State health officials in South Carolina on Thursday said they found two cases of COVID-19 linked to a more transmissible coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, the first cases of the mutated virus discovered in the United Sate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021