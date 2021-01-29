Left Menu

TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with her family members on Thursday visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers to the deity.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-01-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 08:48 IST
TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha visits Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi
Visual of TRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha near Assi Ghat (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha along with her family members on Thursday visited Kashi Vishwanath temple and offered prayers to the deity. She is on a two-day long spiritual trip and tweeted a picture of herself along with her family to announce the same.

On the first day of her visit, MLC along with her family visited Assi Ghat and took a boat ride towards Dashashwamedh Ghat. She participated in Ganga Aarti and performed the rituals that followed.

In a tweet, TRS leader said, "Had a beautiful and insightful conversation with people of Benaras while mesmerising over the calmness of Maa Ganga at the holy Dashashwamedh Ghat." Later, the MLC Kavitha visited Sankatmochan Temple, where she and her family offered prayers and performed the rituals that followed. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NZ economic recovery again in better shape than forecast

New Zealands economic recovery is reflected in the Governments books which are again in better shape than forecast.The Crown Accounts for the five months to the end of November were more favourable than forecast in the Half-year Economic an...

USC-Amazon center to support novel approaches to trust-centric ML solutions

Amazon and the University of Southern California USC have joined forces to establish a joint research center aimed at supporting novel approaches to trust-centric machine learning ML and AI innovation.The Center for Secure and Trusted Machi...

Simulation helps refine new medical guidelines

A new study from UT Southwesterns Department of Pediatrics has revealed that a viable way to quickly refine and educate new medical guidelines and educate hospital staff in new procedures is through simulation. The findings published recent...

Biden administration names former Obama aide Malley as Iran envoy - official

The Biden administration on Thursday named Robert Malley, a former top adviser in the Obama administration, as special envoy for Iran, a senior State Department official said, confirming an earlier Reuters report.Malley was a key member of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021