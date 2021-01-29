Assam Rifles to soon relocate bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang: CM

Mizoram Chief MinisterZoramthanga said that Assam Rifles bases in Aizawl would soonbe shifted to the outskirts of the city.

Kicking off the campaign for Aizawl MunicipalCorporation polls at Ramhlun on Thursday, Zoramthanga saidAssam Rifles have been asked to relocate their headquartersfrom the heart of the city to Zokhawsang within February.

''Officials of Assam Rifles are also willing to shifttheir battalion headquarters to Zokhawsang and they arepreparing for it,'' he said.

Some of the officials have already shifted toZokhawsang, around 15 km from the city, he added.

The chief minister said all other forces will also beshifted to other places.

Zoramthanga said that he approached both PrimeMinister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah overthe matter.

There are three Assam Rifles battalions in Mizoram.

First Assam Rifles is based in Lunglei, Eight inSerchhip and 46 Assam Rifles is camped in Aizawl's Zodin andKhatla areas.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry had directedAssam Rifles to shift their bases from Aizawl to Zokhawsang.

PTI CORRSOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)