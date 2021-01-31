Left Menu

PM Modi lauds Hyderabad market for eco-friendly solutions

Addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a local vegetable market -- Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi -- of Hyderabad which is generating electricity from vegetable leftovers and turning waste into wealth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:34 IST
PM Modi lauds Hyderabad market for eco-friendly solutions
A screengrab of Mann Ki Baat programme.. Image Credit: ANI

Addressing the 73rd episode of his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated a local vegetable market -- Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi -- of Hyderabad which is generating electricity from vegetable leftovers and turning waste into wealth. PM Modi also mentioned how people in Haryana's Panchkula and Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang are involved in eco-friendly solutions.

He said that at 'Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi', waste is now being turned into wealth. "We have observed that in sabzi mandis, vegetables rot due to multiple reasons spreading unhygienic conditions. However, traders at Hyderabad's Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi decided to produce electricity out of waste vegetables. This is the power of innovation," he said.

"At Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi, waste is now being turned into wealth. This is the journey of turning garbage into gold. From there almost 10 tonnes of waste is collected in a plant every day. Also, 500 units of electricity is produced daily apart from about 30 kg biofuel," he added. The Prime Minister said that that the electricity which is produced from the waste material is used to illuminate the mandi and the bio-fuel is used in the mandi canteen for cooking.

Mentioning the innovation of Badaut Gram Panchayat in Haryana's Panchkula, PM Modi said "There was a problem of drainage in the village resulting in puddles of filthy water which led to diseases. People of Badaut decided that they will turn this waste into wealth. The villagers started collecting the water at a place and started filtering it the filtered water is now being utilised to irrigate the fields. Thus freedom from polluted water, filth and disease and additional water to irrigate the fields." He said that protecting the environment also opens up new avenues of income is evident from Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

"Since ages, in this area, a paper is produced called 'Mon Shugu'.from the bark of a plant called Shugu Sheng. Thus in order to make this paper, it is not necessary to cut trees. Also, no chemical is used in the production of Mon Shugu, making it safe for the environment as well as health. A social worker Gombu has taken it upon himself to revive the craft. It is creating employment opportunities for the locals," he said. PM Modi on Sunday addressed the 73rd episode of the programme and first episode of the year 2021.

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police arrests freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for 'misbehaving', 'obstructing public servant'

Delhi Police has arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Poonia for allegedly misbehaving with police personnel and obstructing a public servant from discharging duties at the Singhu border, where farmers have been protesting farm laws for ov...

Josh Duhamel replaces Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez starrer 'Shotgun Wedding'

American actor Josh Duhamel has joined the cast of Jennifer Lopez starrer Shotgun Wedding, replacing Armie Hammer in the upcoming outing. As per People magazine, the 48-year-old actor replaced Hammer after he stepped down from the role earl...

Rajasthan urban body polls: Ruling Cong ahead of BJP

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan on Sunday won 398 wards, while the BJP bagged 333, according to results available for 994 of the 3035 wards for which polls were held.Counting of votes is underway.Fourteen wards have been won by the NCP, 12...

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found: Farmer leader Naresh Tikait.

Govt should release our men and prepare a platform for talks. Hoping that a middle way is found Farmer leader Naresh Tikait....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021