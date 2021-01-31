Left Menu

Govt should institute impartial enquiry into insult to the tricolour on January 26: BJD MP Prasanna Acharya

BJD floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Prasanna Acharya on Sunday supported the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in 'Mann ki Baat' that the nation was shocked to witness the insult to the tricolour on Republic Day and said that just condemning what happened on 26 January is not enough.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 16:50 IST
BJD MP Prasanna Acharya speaking with ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"Only condemning what has happened on 26 January is not enough. Only squarely blaming the farmer leaders I do not think that is the end of the problems. I hope the government should institute a proper, impartial enquiry to find out who is a real culprit and who is behind all these things," Acharya said while speaking to ANI. The Member of Parliament further said, "Obviously the entire nation was shocked. Every citizen in the country was hurt to see how the tricolour was insulted during the incident that took place on Republic Day."

"Just blaming the farmer leaders is not the solution. How such big numbers of people could be able to enter in Red Fort? How they were allowed to climb the top and hoist another flag by the side of the National flag. This is all very astonishing. I think the government should institute an impartial enquiry to find out who are the people behind all these things," BJD MP added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the address to the nation in 'Mann ki Baat' today said that the nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26. (ANI)

