Left Menu

Karnataka man develops underground dustbin

With an aim to eliminate garbage overflow and bad odour, a man in Karnataka's Hubli developed a unique disposal system with an underground dustbin.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-02-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 09:13 IST
Karnataka man develops underground dustbin
A man in Karnataka's Hubli developed a disposal system with an underground dustbin. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

With an aim to eliminate garbage overflow and bad odour, a man in Karnataka's Hubli developed a unique disposal system with an underground dustbin. Vishwanath Patil, who runs the 'Swacha, Swasth' trust, has explored a new technology of underground waste bins.

"I have made a vehicle with a dustbin that is automatically operated and is leakproof. It has been designed in such a way that garbage is not visible from the outside," said Patil while speaking to ANI. The automatic system of lifting and emptying of underground dustbins ensured that no garbage spills out while transferring the waste and the bins.

The specialty of this dustbin is that it takes very little space as compared to open dumping grounds and can store more litter than other normal dustbins, Patil said. He has also made a litter van in which the waste can be dumped from the dustbin with minimum human contact. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

Semiconductor shortage: Automakers actively engaging with supply partners to mitigate impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. A Minute With Gary Oldman on Mank, streaming and revisiting SmileyOscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film Mank, playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankie...

Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7 from a year earlier the worlds biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border. Januarys fi...

Cambodian leader Hun Sen terms Myanmar coup "internal affairs"

Longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen on Monday referred to Myanmars military coup as internal affairs of the country and declined further comment.Cambodia does not comment on the internal affairs of any country at all, either within the ASEAN ...

Govt schemes helped thousands of children, women out of malnutrition, says Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that State government schemes like Matri Sashaktikaran Abhiyan and Mukhyamantri Suposhan Abhiyan have helped thousands of children and women in coming out of malnutrition. He further...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021