Budget ignores fact that GDP is in 37th month of decline: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari, MP and Congress national spokesperson, said on Monday that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is oblivious of the fact that the Gross Domestic Product is in its 37th month of decline and the country now faces its worst crisis since 1991.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:14 IST
Budget ignores fact that GDP is in 37th month of decline: Congress leader Manish Tewari
Congress MP Manish Tewari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Manish Tewari, MP and Congress national spokesperson, said on Monday that Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget is oblivious of the fact that the Gross Domestic Product is in its 37th month of decline and the country now faces its worst crisis since 1991. The Congress spokesperson said the Budget lacks a central focus except for a National Monetisation Plan, but even that implies a "national sell out" where the bottom line is "will not grow the economy but will sell the family silver."

Tewari tweeted: "FM's Talkthorn oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline. Worst crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan--shorthand for national sell out no central focus in Budget. Bottom line: Will not grow economy but sell the family silver." The Finance Minister on Monday announced higher capital expenditure for the FY 2021-22 and focused on providing a major boost to healthcare and infrastructure building.In her Budget speech, Sitharaman mentioned that this year's budget focused on six pillars: Health and Wellbeing, Physical and Financial Capital, and Infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D and minimum government and maximum governance.Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, the minister stated that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021 and that this moment in history, when the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post-COVID world are changing, is the dawn of a new era-- one in which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

