Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff (CAS) Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka.

The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize their thoughts on current issues related to aerospace power strategy and technological developments.

In view of the COVID 19 situation, the Conclave has been planned in a Hybrid Form with extensive use of digital media. The Conclave will be inaugurated by Hon'ble Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 03 Dec 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. It is expected to be attended by about 75 countries.

With the growing need for Nations to join hands in maintaining peace and harmony world over, the Air Chiefs Conclave will provide the much-needed platform to discuss issues related to military aviation, space operations and aerospace strategy apart from giving them opportunities to learn about each others' best practices.

The Conclave will also be a perfect example of India's Defence Cooperation with other countries working as a diplomatic instrument, giving an opportunity for building bridges of friendship, mutual trust and capacities on a global basis. Promoting transparency in defence cooperation and building areas of common interests in military aviation will be focus areas of the CAS Conclave.

(With Inputs from PIB)