PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:08 IST
MP CM warns of FIR, property auction if farmers are not paid
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday told district authorities tolodge criminal cases, and auction property if need be, ofthose who renege on payment to farmers after procuring produceat support price.

Chairing a meeting on the issue through video-conference on Tuesday, the CM told district collectors tocheck if such cases are pending in their jurisdiction and totake action in each instance promptly, an official said.

Apart from criminal cases being lodged, the CMdirected that the property of those responsible for not payingfarmers in such a manner be auctioned so that the amount inquestion can be recovered, the official added.

Chouhan praised districts officials in Gwalior forauctioning the property of a society which had failed to payfarmers after procuring crops, the state public relationsdepartment informed.

