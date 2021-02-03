Patel Infrastructure creates world record for laying pavement quality concrete
Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, Patel Infrastructure Limited has created a "Concreting the History - World Record" for laying of Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) in 2580m length in 4 lane width (18.75m) - 10.32 Lane km within 24 hours, said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday.
Engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, Patel Infrastructure Limited has created a "Concreting the History - World Record" for laying of Pavement Quality Concrete (PQC) in 2580m length in 4 lane width (18.75m) - 10.32 Lane km within 24 hours, said the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Wednesday. According to NHAI, the achievement has been recorded in the India Book of Records and the Golden Book of World Records. The work of laying of PQC started on February 1 at 8:00 am and ended on February 2 at 8: am.
The Company has won record titles -- Highest Quantity of Pavement Quality Concrete laid in 24 hours - 14641.43 Cubic Meters, Largest Quantum of Pavement Quality Concrete produced in 24 hours - 14527.50 Cubic Meters, Laying of Pavement Quality Concrete in 18.75m Width continuously in 24 hours -1280 Meters and Largest Area of Rigid Pavement Quality Concrete laid for an Expressway 24 hours - 48804.75 SQM. Founded in 1972, Patel Construction Company was formally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in 2004.
According to company's website, it is mainly involved in the business framework of construction of roads and highways, bridges, irrigation and mining projects, construction of commercial buildings, and other ancillary services like toll collection, operation and maintenance of highways. (ANI)
