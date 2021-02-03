Left Menu

Music Against Child Labour Initiative launching song competition

Musicians of all genres are invited to submit a song to inspire governments and stakeholders to take action to eliminate child labour, which affects nearly 1 in 10 children worldwide.

ILO | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:25 IST
Music Against Child Labour Initiative launching song competition
The competition is being run by the global youth music organization Jeunesses Musicales International in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, under the umbrella of the Music Initiative. Image Credit: Twitter (@JubileeMish)

The Music Against Child Labour Initiative, which brings together musicians to raise awareness of child labour, is launching a song competition on 3 February 2021 to mark the UN International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.

Musicians of all genres are invited to submit a song to inspire governments and stakeholders to take action to eliminate child labour, which affects nearly 1 in 10 children worldwide.

While child labour has decreased by almost 40 per cent over the last two decades, the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to reverse that progress.

The global Music Against Child Labour Initiative, launched in 2013 by the ILO, JM International and the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), together with renowned musicians and key partners from the world of music has two key aims: raising awareness of child labour through music, and empowering children, including children formerly in child labour, through music.

This first edition of the song competition is taking place with the support of the CLEAR Cotton project co-funded by the European Commission and implemented by the ILO in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Musicians can submit their competition entries to one of three categories: a global category for all artists; a grassroots category for music projects involving children affected by child labour; and a CLEAR Cotton project category for national competitions run in Burkina Faso, Mali, Pakistan and Peru, where the project works with partners to combat child labour and forced labour in the cotton, textile and garment value chains.

Winners will be selected by a panel of technical and music experts, based on musical quality, the relevance of the message, song originality, and the inclusion of a call to action. Entries will be reviewed by the award-winning composer AR Rahman and other artists from the musical world.

Winners will be awarded a cash prize, a professional music-video recording of their song; and the opportunity for their song to be part of the global World Day Against Child Labour event in June 2021. The competition deadline is 12 April 2021.

The competition is being run by the global youth music organization Jeunesses Musicales International in collaboration with the International Labour Organization, under the umbrella of the Music Initiative.

For information about the competition and how to enter, visit: www.musicagainstchildlabour.com

The CLEAR Cotton project, co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the ILO in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), combats child labour in Burkina Faso, Mali, Pakistan and Peru by supporting the efforts of governments, social partners and the cotton sector actors at the national level and by empowering communities and stakeholders.

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZenecas recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or...

Macron no "sore loser" on vaccine race with UK -French presidency

French President Emmanuel Macron and other EU leaders are not being sore losers over Britains faster vaccine roll-out but are moving at an approprietaly safer pace, the presidents office said on Wednesday.Britain is well ahead of France and...

Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny's wife tells allies: we'll win anyway

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalnys wife told his supporters on Wednesday they would still triumph despite his jailing and thanked them for protesting in a case she said had made her life a stream of police stations, home searches and court hear...

Have urged China to ensure downstream states' interests not harmed: Govt on Brahmaputra dam reports

The government on Wednesday said it has taken note of reports on Chinas plans for hydropower development on the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river, and asserted it has consistently conveyed its concerns to the Chinese authorities, urgin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021