Left Menu

Canada's Trudeau eyes 'leaps forward' in integration with U.S. on EVs, critical minerals

Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 05-02-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 03:02 IST
Canada's Trudeau eyes 'leaps forward' in integration with U.S. on EVs, critical minerals
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Canada and the United States can collaborate more closely on manufacturing electric vehicles and on supplying critical minerals needed to make batteries for cars and other clean technologies, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday. "The integration of our economies, of our supply chains ... I think gives a real opportunity for us to really take some leaps forward," Trudeau said in a telephone interview.

After noting Canada has many of the rare earths minerals needed for car batteries and solar panels, Trudeau said it was important to have "a secure supply from a friend and an ally". China has been one of the main suppliers of critical minerals to the United States, and Biden is planning to mandate a review of critical U.S. supply chains with an eye to securing industrial supplies, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Canada's mineral wealth "is part of why so many automakers are now looking at setting up their supply chains for zero emission vehicles in Canada," Trudeau said. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV have all announced plans to manufacture electric vehicles in Canada.

"We've always worked with a very integrated auto industry in North America ... we've already seen something like six billion dollars worth of investment by auto companies in Canada over the past couple of years into zero-emissions or low-emissions vehicles," Trudeau said. "There's a lot of really great opportunities to be developing partnerships and production facilities not just for the North American market, but for the world," he added.

Trudeau was keen to emphasize the synergies between himself and Biden, though some of the new president's first moves were blows to Canada. Biden canceled the Keystone XL pipeline meant to carry oil to the United States from Canada, and introduced provisions aimed at ensuring the federal government bought only American goods.

On Thursday, Trudeau emphasized he and Biden shared the priority of fighting climate change, and that the pivot toward a cleaner economy was an opportunity for both countries. "We're very much on the same page," Trudeau said of he and Biden's carbon reduction goals. "I've been saying for five years that you can't have a plan for the economy if you don't have a plan to fight climate change."

With the United States generating only around 40% of its energy from renewable or nuclear sources, Trudeau said Canada's electricity from its network of dams on major rivers could help the United States meet the goal of having a zero-emissions electricity grid. "President Biden has made the commitment to have a clean electricity grid by 2035. I think Canadian hydro is a natural part of that," Trudeau said.

"It's an area where there's an awful lot of opportunity for us to deepen and build, and there is the real interest by the Americans in looking at that as a way forward."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nearly all Australian Open players cleared of COVID-19, 12 wait results

Nearly 500 Australian Open players and staff who stayed at a quarantine hotel where a worker contracted COVID-19 have tested negative for the coronavirus, with 12 awaiting results, tournament director Craig Tiley said on Friday. Tiley told ...

J&J files COVID-19 vaccine application with U.S. FDA

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday it has asked U.S. health regulators to authorize its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.The drugmakers application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA follows its Jan. 29 report in whic...

Biden withdraws Judy Shelton's nomination as Fed board member

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday withdrew from consideration Donald Trumps contentious nomination of Judy Shelton to fill a vacant seat at the Federal Reserve.Shelton had come under fire for inconsistent and controversial views, includi...

Biden set to accept more refugees after years of Trump restrictions

U.S. President Joe Biden will seek to raise annual refugee admissions to 125,000 in the coming fiscal year, he said on Thursday, a more than eight-fold increase after former President Donald Trump slashed levels to historic lows. Speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021