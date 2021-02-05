Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

ANI | Korba (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 05-02-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 09:01 IST
Chhattisgarh: 6 arrested after girl raped, killed in Korba district; 2 kin also murdered
As many as six accused have been arrested in a rape of a 16-year-old girl, along with father and one other 4-year-old in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.. Image Credit: ANI

As many as six accused have been arrested for rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed along with her father and a 4-year-old in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. The incident occurred on January 29 near Satrenga village under the Lemru police station.

"On February 2, we received a missing persons' complaint from a man about his missing father (55-years-old), daughter (4-year-old) and sister (16-year-old). Upon investigation, the father's body and 4-year-old were found dead while the girl died en route to the hospital. 6 accused have been arrested," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kirtan Rathore. ASP Rathore informed that the accused have been booked under sections IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (Attempt to murder), 120 b (criminal conspiracy), and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sporto Flexiwear T-shirts for men's styling needs

The T-shirt is a really basic way of telling the world who and what you are - Dennis NothdruftBANGALORE, India, Feb. 5, 2021 PRNewswire -- T-shirts have been a popular garment from time memorial. Right from causing a stir with a plain whit...

Madhya Pradesh villagers welcome retired soldier home, do not let him set foot on ground

The residents of Jiran village in Madhya Pradeshs Neemuch district gave a grand welcome to soldier Naik Vijay B Singh who returned home on Wednesday after 17 years, post his retirement from the Indian army. The villagers laid out their palm...

Android 11-based OxygenOS Open Beta 3 rolls out for OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord has started receiving the OxygenOS Open Beta 3 based on the latest Android 11 operating system. The latest open beta update comes with several fixes for the camera, ambient display, and the clock as well.OnePlus has warned ...

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to derail Canberra's content payment law

Tech giant Google on Friday launched a platform in Australia offering news it has paid for, striking its own content deals with publishers in a drive to show legislation proposed by Canberra to enforce payments, a world first, is unnecessar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021