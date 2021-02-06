Western powers welcome Libyan interim government

Western powers welcome Libyan interim governmentReuters | Tripoli | Updated: 06-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 02:58 IST
France, Germany, Italy, Britain and the United States welcomed an agreement to form a new interim government for Libya on Friday, saying a "long road still lies ahead".
Calling the formation of a new interim government a "critical step", the nations said in a joint statement released in London there was much to be done.
"The unified executive authority will have to implement the ceasefire agreement, provide essential public services to the Libyan people, initiate a program for meaningful reconciliation, address critical national budget needs, and organize national elections," they said.
