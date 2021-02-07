Left Menu

Maharashtra: Fire at MSEDCL office in Thane; none hurt

A fire broke out at an electricity department's office in Maharashtra's Thane city, but there has been no report of any casualty, an official said on Sunday. The blaze erupted around 10 pm on Saturday in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company LimitedsMSEDCL office in Wagle Estate locality, Thane civic boys regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said. Two fire engines, police and the disaster management cell staff rushed to the spot.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 10:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at an electricity department's office in Maharashtra's Thane city, but there has been no report of any casualty, an official said on Sunday.

The blaze erupted around 10 pm on Saturday in the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's(MSEDCL) office in Wagle Estate locality, Thane civic body regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Two fire engines, police and the disaster management cell staff rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within an hour, he said.

''There was no casualty. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained,'' the official said.

On Friday, the Thane unit of the BJP agitated in front of the MSEDCL's office in Wagle Estate against alleged exorbitant power bills sent to consumers.

The agitation was part of the BJP's statewide ''hallabol'' protest on the issue.

