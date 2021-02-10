Left Menu

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:46 IST
Gazprom resumes gas supply to Russia's Kaliningrad
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Russian gas producer Gazprom resumed natural gas supplies to the west Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on Tuesday night, the gas transmission operator in neighbouring Lithuania said. Gazprom has a transit agreement with the Lithuanian operator to pipe gas from the Belarus-Lithuania border to Kaliningrad, which is separated from the Russian mainland.

Supplies stopped at around noon GMT on Monday, without warning from Gazprom, said Amber Grid, which operates Lithuania's gas transmission system. "Supply was resumed around midnight Tuesday, and now proceeds as usual," an Amber Grid spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday. "We still do not have any explanation by Gazprom".

Gazprom did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on Wednesday. Kaliningrad used gas from storage while supply was cut, Gazprom said earlier.

Home to the Russian Baltic Fleet and a deployment location for Russian nuclear-capable Iskander missiles, Kaliningrad is sandwiched between NATO members Lithuania and Poland. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an LNG FPSO (floating, production, storage, offloading) vessel in Kaliningrad in January 2019, hailing it as energy security against gas pipeline disruptions.

The ship, the Marshal Vasilevskiy, has been leased out as a tanker and is currently en route to China with an LNG cargo loaded in Cameroon, Refinitiv Eikon data show.

