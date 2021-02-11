Left Menu

President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of five nations

President Kovind said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:28 IST
The envoys also lauded India’s efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the international community. Image Credit: Twitter(@rashtrapatibhvn)

The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from Ambassador/High Commissioner from the Republic of El Salvador, Panama, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and the Argentine Republic today (February 11, 2021) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Mr Guillermo Rubio Funes, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador

2. H.E. Mrs Yasiel Alines Burillo Rivera, Ambassador of Panama

3. H.E. Mrs Hayet Talbi, Ambassador of Tunisia

4. H.E. Mr Alex Ellis, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom

5. H.E. Mr Hugo Javier Gobbi, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to the envoys on their appointment. He said that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with all these five countries and that our ties were deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity. He also thanked their Governments for supporting India's candidature for the non-permanent seat of UN Security Council for the term 2021-22.

President Kovind said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being. He further stated that under the Government of India's Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines made in India have already reached several countries, re-enforcing our reputation as "Pharmacy of the World".

In their comments, the envoys underlined the strong partnership that their countries have with India and conveyed the commitment of their leaderships to strengthen relations with India. The envoys also lauded India's efforts in providing COVID-19 vaccines to the international community.

(With Inputs from PIB)

