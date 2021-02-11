Left Menu

Biden calls for U.S. infrastructure revamp in meeting with lawmakers

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:51 IST
Biden calls for U.S. infrastructure revamp in meeting with lawmakers
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden promised U.S. senators from both major parties on Thursday to work together to modernize an aging U.S. infrastructure after his predecessor Donald Trump failed to tackle the matter. Biden plans to ask Congress this month to invest heavily in infrastructure amid studies showing close to half of U.S. roads are in poor or mediocre condition and more than a third of U.S. bridges need repair, replacement or significant rehabilitation.

"We're going to see what we can put together," Biden said at an hour-long White House meeting that included Vice President Kamala Harris and key senators. "There's a lot we have to do.... We just have to step up." Attendees included: Democrat Tom Carper, the Environment and Public Works Committee chairman; Shelley Moore Capito, the panel's top Republican; Ben Cardin and Jim Inhofe, the top Democrat and Republican on the committee's transportation and infrastructure subcommittee.

The White House said Biden shared the administration's vision "for building sustainable infrastructure that will withstand the impacts of climate change and fuel an American clean energy revolution." Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who took part virtually, told Reuters last week the U.S. government must rebuild the transportation sector for post-pandemic times.

While infrastructure investment is viewed as a bipartisan issue, Trump and congressional leaders during his four-year term failed to agree on a major bill to repair and replace aging and dangerous bridges, airports, water pipes and other projects. Trump in 2018 unveiled an infrastructure plan that proposed spending $200 billion over 10 years to spur $1.5 trillion in largely private sector infrastructure spending but Congress never voted on it. Last year, Trump's White House drafted a $1 trillion infrastructure spending plan but the administration never publicly released it.

Funding has been a point of contention in recent years after Congress abandoned a decades-old policy of using fuel tax revenue to largely pay for infrastructure repairs. In 2019, Trump and Democratic congressional leaders agreed to spend $2 trillion over a decade, but he never proposed a new revenue source to pay for the upgrades and never made it a priority. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is in charge of the U.S. aviation system, highways, vehicles, pipelines and transit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to speak with Israel's Netanyahu soon - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu soon, the White House said on Thursday without providing a date.The president looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu hes obviously somebody that...

Rahul attacks govt in LS over farm laws, Union ministers hit back saying he is spreading lies

Stepping up the attack against the government over the three farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that these legislations would damage countrys food security system as also break the spine of farmers even as the gover...

UK variant of COVID-19 now accounts for 25% of infections in France -minister

The British variant of the COVID-19 virus now accounts for a quarter of all new infections in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday. He also said the results of a study of 17,000 positive COVID-19 tests nationwide showed th...

S.Africa secures millions of Pfizer, J&J vaccine doses to fight COVID variant - Ramaphosa

South Africa has secured millions of doses of Johnson Johnson and Pfizer vaccines to fight the highly infectious COVID-19 variant that is dominant in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.During an annual state of the nat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021