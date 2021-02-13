Delhi violence aimed at discrediting farmers' stir: Pawar

Left Menu

In a veiled attack on theBJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday cited complaints toclaim that people close to the ruling party were associatedwith the January 26 violence during a tractor rally in NewDelhi, which he said was aimed at discrediting the stir.Speaking at an event here, Pawar slammed the NarendraModi government for not considering the demands of theagitating farmers who have been demanding scrapping of thethree contentious agri-marketing laws.Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and UP have beenprotesting peacefully at Delhi borders.

PTI | Solapurpune | Updated: 13-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 22:33 IST
In a veiled attack on theBJP, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday cited ''complaints'' toclaim that people close to the ruling party were associatedwith the January 26 violence during a tractor rally in NewDelhi, which he said was aimed at ''discrediting'' the stir.

Speaking at an event here, Pawar slammed the NarendraModi government for not considering the demands of theagitating farmers who have been demanding scrapping of thethree contentious agri-marketing laws.

''Farmers from Haryana, Punjab and UP have beenprotesting peacefully (at Delhi borders). No farmer took lawinto hands. One incident (of January 26) happened to discreditthe ongoing agitation. Farmers were not involved. As percomplaints, those associated with the violence were close tothe ruling party,'' he alleged.

The former Union agriculture minister said farmershave been demanding an assured minimum support price (MSP) fortheir produce and a legal provision for the same from thegovernment.

''The Centre should consider this demand of farmers,but it is not happening. During the Manmohan Singh government,farmers never took to streets because the government used allits might to protect their interests,'' he said.

Speaking in Jejuri twon in Pune district afterinaugurating the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar, Pawar said, ''somepeople'' were not happy when he, as a chief minister ofMaharashtra, had taken the decision to allocate 50 per centseats to women in local bodies.

''When I was holding the responsibility of Maharashtra,I had taken the decision to allocate 50 per cent seats inlocal bodies to women. But some people were not happy. Then Iasked them if they can tell me one person who raised ourcountry's pride after Jawaharlal Nehru and Lal BahadurShastri. They told me it was (former PM) Indira Gandhi,'' hesaid.

''If women get an opportunity, they can show theirpotential. Ahilya Devi Holkar had shown us the same,'' he said.

On Friday, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar's attempt tounveil the statue of Ahilyabai Holkar was foiled by thepolice.

He was booked along with 60of his supporters, anofficial said on Saturday.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

