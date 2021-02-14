Left Menu

Pulwama attack anniversary: People hold candle march at Singhu border

To mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack, people took out a candle march at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives in the attack.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 14-02-2021 23:16 IST
People hold candle march at Singhu border to mark the second anniversary of the Pulwama attack. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

A suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the bus. The convoy had 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar. (ANI)

