Left Menu

Shallow fog observed in Delhi, visibility at 500 m

People in Delhi woke up to a shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 09:02 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 09:02 IST
Shallow fog observed in Delhi, visibility at 500 m
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

People in Delhi woke up to a shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, visibility of 500 meters was recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung area at 5:30 am today. The weather forecasting agency observed dense to very dense fog is observed in many pockets over Punjab, the moderate fog was observed in some pockets over North West Rajasthan and Kutch, and the shallow fog observed was in isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Delhi, West Utter Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

"Visibility (less than 1000 meters) recorded at 5:30 am on February 15: Amritsar, Patiala, and Ambala - 25 meters each. Ganganagar and Nalia - 200 meters each. Delhi Safdarjung, Bareilly and Kailashahar - 500," the weather forecasting agency said in its Monday bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

Indiabulls Housing Fin to raise Rs 5,000 cr from securitisation in current quarter

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer, as it prepares for next phase

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

After U'khand glacier burst, plantation drive conducted in J-K's Udhampur

Drawing lessons from the recent Uttarakhand glacier burst incident, a plantation drive was conducted at Prowa Jagir watershed area in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur by the Integrated Water Management Programme IWMP to encourage plantation of t...

Indian Angel Network plans to invest over Rs 100 cr in start-ups in 2021

Venture capital consortium Indian Angel Network IAN is planning to invest over Rs 100 crore in start-up firms across sectors in 2021, according to a governance committee member and co-founder of the network.IAN co-founder Padmaja Ruparel to...

Snow leopard known for her 7 healthy cubs dies after cancer

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.Himani, who reared four litters of cubs at a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was...

Another elephant found dead in Karlapat sanctuary, 6 jumbos die in 14 days

Another female elephant wasfound dead near a waterbody at Karlapat Wildlife sanctuary inOdishas Kalahandi district, a Forest official said.With the latest jumbo death, six elephants fivefemale and a calf - have died at Karlapat Wildlife san...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021