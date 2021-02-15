Shallow fog observed in Delhi, visibility at 500 m

People in Delhi woke up to a shallow fog, with the minimum temperature settling at 10 degrees Celsius on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, visibility of 500 meters was recorded at Delhi's Safdarjung area at 5:30 am today. The weather forecasting agency observed dense to very dense fog is observed in many pockets over Punjab, the moderate fog was observed in some pockets over North West Rajasthan and Kutch, and the shallow fog observed was in isolated pockets over Saurashtra, Delhi, West Utter Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

"Visibility (less than 1000 meters) recorded at 5:30 am on February 15: Amritsar, Patiala, and Ambala - 25 meters each. Ganganagar and Nalia - 200 meters each. Delhi Safdarjung, Bareilly and Kailashahar - 500," the weather forecasting agency said in its Monday bulletin. (ANI)

