PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 11:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed grief at the loss of lives in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district and offered condolences to the families of the victims. "Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest," the Office of Prime Minister said in a tweet.

As many as 15 people lost their lives, and two others were injured after a vehicle overturned in the Jalgaon district on Sunday night, the police informed. According to the police, the accident took place near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka. The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited. (ANI)

