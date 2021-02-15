PM Modi hands over Chadar to offer Ajmer Sharif Dargah

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

(With Inputs from PIB)