PM Modi hands over Chadar to offer Ajmer Sharif Dargah
"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti", the Prime Minister said.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:33 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.
"Handed over a Chadar that would be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the 809th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti", the Prime Minister said.
(With Inputs from PIB)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Ajmer Sharif Dargah
- Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti