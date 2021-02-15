Karnataka reports 368 new COVID-19 cases
Karnataka reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and 430 discharges on Monday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:20 IST
Karnataka reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and 430 discharges on Monday. According to the Karnataka state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state is 9,45,638.
The total number of discharges has gone up to 9,27,580 while the active cases stand at 5,772. With two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, the toll has gone up to 12,267. India's total COVID-19 active caseload was 1,39,637 on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)
