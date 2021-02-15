Left Menu

Karnataka reports 368 new COVID-19 cases

Karnataka reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and 430 discharges on Monday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:20 IST
Karnataka reports 368 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka reported 368 new COVID-19 cases and 430 discharges on Monday. According to the Karnataka state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state is 9,45,638.

The total number of discharges has gone up to 9,27,580 while the active cases stand at 5,772. With two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, the toll has gone up to 12,267. India's total COVID-19 active caseload was 1,39,637 on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia will not work with foreign firms without local presence from 2024

Saudi Arabia will no longer sign contracts with foreign companies which do not have a regional headquarters in the kingdom after 2023, state news agency SPA reported on Monday, citing an official source.The policy, which comes into effect o...

UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Asked by Reuters who he held resp...

Karnataka-based activist group files complaint against Anil Vij for 'hateful' tweet against Disha Ravi

A Karnataka-based group of activists called the Campaign Against Hate Speech on Monday filed a complaint against Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij for his alleged hateful tweet against Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist who was arres...

WHO listes two versions of COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

The World Health Organization WHO today listed two versions of the AstraZenecaOxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021