PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 23:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17. An official release said Prime Minister will dedicate Ramanathapuram - Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali.

He will also lay the foundation stone of Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam. The release said these projects will result in substantial socio-economic benefits and will boost the country's march towards 'Urja Aatmanirbharta'.

Governor and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion. The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section (143 km) of the Ennore- Thiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam- Madurai- Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline has been laid at the cost of about Rs 700 crore.

It will help utilise gas from ONGC gas fields and deliver natural gas as feedstock to industries and other commercial customers. The Gasoline Desulphurisation Unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Manali has been constructed at the cost of about Rs. 500 crore.

It will produce low sulphur (less than 8 ppm) environment-friendly gasoline, help reduce emission and contribute towards a cleaner environment, the release said. The Cauvery Basin Refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum.

It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs 31,500 crore. It will produce motor spirit and diesel meeting BS-VI specifications and polypropylene as a value-added product.

The Prime Minister will address the event at 4:30 pm on Wednesday via video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

