Left Menu

Indore: Seamless, hassle-free movement, say commuters after FASTag becomes mandatory

As FASTag becomes mandatory for all vehicles across the country from Monday's midnight, the commuters at the National Highway Authority of India's Kshipra toll plaza in Indore are finding it seamless, hassle-free and less time-consuming.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:21 IST
Indore: Seamless, hassle-free movement, say commuters after FASTag becomes mandatory
A visual from a toll plaza in Indore. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As FASTag becomes mandatory for all vehicles across the country from Monday's midnight, the commuters at the National Highway Authority of India's Kshipra toll plaza in Indore are finding it seamless, hassle-free and less time-consuming. Vikas Rawat, assistant toll manager at Kshipra toll plaza told ANI that the owners of the vehicles without FASTag are being charged double the toll as they are paying cash at the toll plaza on a National Highway.

"We are charging double toll tax from the owners of the vehicles without FASTag. Such vehicles are passing through a different lane here. The government has made FASTag mandatory from midnight of February 15-16. NHAI authorised stalls have been installed 500 meters away from the toll, which are providing FASTag to the drivers," he said. Rawat advised the owners of the vehicles to get FASTag from NHAI authorised stalls only.

When asked about glitches in the system due to which it is unable to read FASTag sometimes, he said, "The tag is said to be blacklisted either because of the balance in the account or if the tag is damaged. In the case of damage, it can be changed from the bank from which the tag is taken or can be recharged at the expiry of the recharge. To avoid being charged double, owners of vehicles should get FASTag fixed." Danish, a commuter passing through the toll plaza said the FASTag facility is good and it is cashless. "It is reducing traffic jams on the toll plaza. It is also saving our time. In COVID-19 pandemic, it is promoting cashless transactions which is good," he said.

Jitendra, owner of a loading vehicle said, " FASTag is a good feature. It takes less time to pay toll at the plaza. It is helping us in reducing time travel in our journey." Laxmi Narayan, who was going to Bhopal from Maharashtra with his family said he faced problems at the toll plaza as his FASTag was damaged and he came to know about it in Indore.

"I got the FASTag fixed. It is a good system and helping us for a smooth journey," he said. Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry had on Sunday announced all lanes in the fee plazas on the National Highways shall be declared as 'FASTag lane of the fee plaza' with effect from the midnight of 15-16 February.

Any vehicle not fitted with FASTag or vehicles without valid, functional FASTag entering into the FASTag lane of the fee plaza shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category, Ministry stated. The Ministry clarified that this has been done to further promote fee payment through digital mode, reduce waiting time and fuel consumption, and provide for a seamless passage through the fee plazas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Four of family killed in Pune-Mumbai expressway accident

Five persons, including fourmembers of a family, were killed and as many others wereinjured in the early hours of Tuesday when a container truckrammed into two cars and another vehicle near Khopoli town onPune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharasht...

Nepalis pray for health and wisdom as coronavirus curtails crowds at festival

Amid sparser crowds than usual, mask-wearing worshippers offered prayers to Hindu goddess of education Saraswati in annual celebrations in Nepal on Tuesday - this year seeking safety from the coronavirus pandemic as well as greater wisdom.I...

PM lays foundation stone for warrior king Suheldev's statue in UP's Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a statue of warrior king Suheldev of Shravasti.He also unveiled through video conferencing programmes for beautification of Shravasti, Chittora Lake and Bahraich on the o...

Cricket-India three wickets away from series-levelling victory

India need three wickets for a series-levelling victory in the second test against England after the tourists were left reeling at 116-7 at lunch on the fourth day at Chennais MA Chidambaram Stadium. Resuming on 53-3, and chasing a record 4...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021