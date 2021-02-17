Left Menu

Govt approves PLI scheme of over Rs 12,000 crore for telecom equipment

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for the telecom and network equipment manufacturers in order to boost local manufacturing of the components.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:52 IST
Govt approves PLI scheme of over Rs 12,000 crore for telecom equipment
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 12,195 crore for the telecom and network equipment manufacturers in order to boost local manufacturing of the components. Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said that PLI scheme for telecom products will be implemented from April 1.

"Today, the Cabinet approved PLIs in the telecom and networking products. Today's decision is for making India a global hub of manufacturing telecom equipment including core transmission equipment, 4G/5G next-generation Radio Access Network and Wireless Equipment," he said. Prasad said that telecom manufacturing will reach to global scale in India and the PLI scheme is another initiative under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"One lakh direct and three lakh indirect jobs will be created by mobile manufacturers next year. Under the PLI scheme, telecom manufacturing will get a boost with an outlay of Rs 12,195 crore over 5 years leading to enhanced production of more than Rs 2.4 lakh crores," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence AI due this year. ...

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...

Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application window to close on March 4

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the national capital will begin from Thursday and the application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education DoE last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021