Left Menu

Extension of COVID-19 Relief Grant shows commitment to social security

Zulu said between May 2020 and January 2021, a total of R183 billion was paid out to all grants for over 18 million beneficiaries. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:28 IST
Extension of COVID-19 Relief Grant shows commitment to social security
“Government is going to intensify the sourcing of food and nutritional packages from the small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperative and community-owned enterprises,” Zulu said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@the_dti)

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu says government's extension of the R350 COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress Grant is a show of commitment to providing a social security network to the nation's most vulnerable.

Zulu Tuesday participated in the debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament.

The Minister said throughout the difficulties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, the government has continued to provide support to citizens in the form of social protection measures including social grants, Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) and tax relief, amongst others.

These measures, the Minister said, have protected many livelihoods during the national disaster, especially for vulnerable individuals and households.

At the SONA on 11 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the extension of the Social Relief of Distress Grant by a further three months. The grant, which was set to expire this month, was introduced to provide relief to millions of unemployed South Africans during the pandemic.

Zulu said between May 2020 and January 2021, a total of R183 billion was paid out to all grants for over 18 million beneficiaries.

"This figure is inclusive of the top-ups on these grants. While R17 billion was disbursed to over six million incomeless beneficiaries through the special Social Relief of Distress Grant, this grant will be extended until the end of this financial year," she said.

Food security

The Social Development Department has provided food parcels to 7.2 million people. This was done by working with a variety of partners, including the Solidarity Fund.

"Government is going to intensify the sourcing of food and nutritional packages from the small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperative and community-owned enterprises," Zulu said.

The South African Revenue Service, Zulu said, has allocated over R70 billion in tax relief to businesses in distress through the various measures, which is designed in response to the hardships that have been presented by the pandemic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU civil rights groups want ban on biometric surveillance ahead of new laws

Civil and digital rights groups on Wednesday launched a petition seeking the support of one million Europeans to help pressure the European Union to ban biometric mass surveillance ahead of laws on artificial intelligence AI due this year. ...

Timeline: Akbar vs Ramani

The following is the timeline of M J Akbars criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him in which Delhi court acquitted her.-- Oct 8, 2018 Ramani names Akbar in a tweet with a...

After delay, Israel allows vaccines into Hamas-run Gaza

Israel has allowed the Palestinian Authority to deliver the first shipment of vaccines to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.An Associated Press photographer saw the shipment arrive at the Kerem Shalom crossing on Wednesday. The PA said it sent 2,0...

Nursery admissions to begin in Delhi tomorrow, application window to close on March 4

The process for nursery admissions in schools across the national capital will begin from Thursday and the application window will close on March 4. The Directorate of Education DoE last week notified the admission schedule, bringing respit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021