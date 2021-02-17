Danish wind turbine maker Vestas lays of 450 employees in U.S. state of Colorado

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas lays of 450 employees in U.S. state of ColoradoReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:46 IST
Danish wind turbine maker Vestas said on Wednesday it would lay off 450 positions in three factories across Colorado in the United States, as a result of lower demand.
Vestas said it expected to offer new roles elsewhere in the business to 150 of the affected employees.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
