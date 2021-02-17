Left Menu

Piyush Goyal flags off goods train on newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section

Union Minister for Railways Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a goods train on the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section in West Bengal through video conference.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:46 IST
Piyush Goyal flags off goods train on newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Railways Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a goods train on the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section in West Bengal through video conference. In his address Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated, "Our efforts will be directed towards making the state of West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country."

Railways can play an important role in the development of West Bengal by expanding passenger connectivity, by expanding connectivity of freight trains, ensuring the availability of raw materials, and moving the products from West Bengal to all parts of the country. He said that every single line in West Bengal will be electrified by 2023 thereby reducing pollution, increasing speed, and augmenting passengers' amenities. In the last six years, Rs 19,811 crore has been invested in West Bengal to improve the railway infrastructure.

Goyal also added that Indian Railways has achieved the best ever safety record as no passenger lost his life in any rail accident, this major achievement is the result of hard work of railway employees. For the sake of easy and safe movement of passengers, five-foot over bridges have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 9.31 crores at Khagraghat Road, Lalbagh Court Road, Tenya, Dahaparadham and Niyalishpara stations under the Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj section. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Central European leaders urge for faster vaccine deliveries

Central European leaders on Wednesday pushed for speedier deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines from every reliable manufacturer to speed up inoculations which they said is the way to conquer the pandemic and jump-start Europes economic recovery....

White House cyber adviser says it will take months to investigate hack

The White Houses top cybersecurity adviser said on Wednesday an investigation into a sprawling Russian hacking operation against the U.S., known as the SolarWinds hack, will take several more months to complete.White House Deputy National S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021