Piyush Goyal flags off goods train on newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section

Union Minister for Railways Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday flagged off a goods train on the newly electrified Manigram-Nimtita section in West Bengal through video conference. In his address Piyush Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated, "Our efforts will be directed towards making the state of West Bengal a premier state in trading and business activity in the country."

Railways can play an important role in the development of West Bengal by expanding passenger connectivity, by expanding connectivity of freight trains, ensuring the availability of raw materials, and moving the products from West Bengal to all parts of the country. He said that every single line in West Bengal will be electrified by 2023 thereby reducing pollution, increasing speed, and augmenting passengers' amenities. In the last six years, Rs 19,811 crore has been invested in West Bengal to improve the railway infrastructure.

Goyal also added that Indian Railways has achieved the best ever safety record as no passenger lost his life in any rail accident, this major achievement is the result of hard work of railway employees. For the sake of easy and safe movement of passengers, five-foot over bridges have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 9.31 crores at Khagraghat Road, Lalbagh Court Road, Tenya, Dahaparadham and Niyalishpara stations under the Bandel-Katwa-Azimganj section. (ANI)

