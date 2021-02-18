Left Menu

ISMA says OMCs in some states not lifting ethanol; hopes early solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) on Thursday said oil marketing companies (OMCs) in some states do not seem to be fully geared up to take more quantity of ethanol, and sugar mills expect early solution to this problem.

On exports, the industry body quoting market reports said the country has exported 4 lakh tonnes of sugar till January of the 2020-21 marketing season (October-September).

So far, a total of 25 lakh tonnes of sugar has been contracted for overseas shipment in the current season with the highest orders contracted for Indonesia, it added.

''This is an encouraging trend, considering that only 45 days have passed since the export quota was announced on December 31 2020 for the current season,'' ISMA said in a statement.

India will see more export contracts happening quickly once the clarification sought from the commerce ministry for exports to Iran is received. The ministry will issue clarification soon on exports to Iran, it added.

On ethanol, ISMA said sugar mills are ''facing difficulties in lifting of ethanol by OMCs'', even though they have allocated about 325 crore litres of ethanol supplies in 2020-21.

''It seems that OMCs and their depots are not fully geared up, especially in newer depots and states, to take more quantities of ethanol.

''However, we expect an early solution to the problem by the OMCs, as done by them in the past when they had taken prompt action to negate any effect on supplies last year during lockdown,'' it added.

On domestic sugar production, the industry body said sugar production has reached 208.8 lakh tonnes till February 15 of the 2020-21 marketing season, higher than 170 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

As per the data, sugar production in Maharashtra rose to 75.4 lakh tonnes so far in the current season from 43.3 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period, while the output in Uttar Pradesh remained marginally lower at 65.1 lakh tonnes as against 66.3 lakh tonnes in the said period.

Whereas sugar production in Karnataka has increased to 39.0 lakh tonnes so far this current season, from 30.8 lakh tonnes a year ago.

ISMA has projected the country's sugar output to be 302 lakh tonne for the ongoing 2020-21 marketing season, higher than 274.2 lakh tonnes achieved in 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

