Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants sapling at MP Secretariat to conserve environment

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted a sapling at the state secretariat on Saturday and urged people to plant a sapling at least once in a year.

"Climate change is a threat to the earth. So, it is our duty to take constructive steps towards conserving the environment. I will plant one sapling daily and urge society to plant at least one sapling every year," said Chief Minister while speaking to reporters.

On Friday, the Chief Minister performed 'arti' on the banks of the Narmada river on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad and annouced that the city will now be known as Narmadapuram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)