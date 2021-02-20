Sonowal appeals to PM for special exemption to Assam

Assam Chief Minister SarbanandaSonowal on Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modifor special exemption to the state with regard to requirementof the size of land for establishing any project. Sonowal, who was speaking at the virtual meeting ofthe sixth governing council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired bythe prime minister said that special relaxations must be givenfor setting up any mega project in the state considering thepaucity of land in it.

The density of population in Assam at 397 per sq km ishigher than the national average, he said. ''We appeal forexemption so that the state can catch up with other states ofthe country for setting up mega projects''.

Advertisement

The chief minister also requested for the interventionof the ministry of power to explore possibilities of reductionin the tariff for NTPC's Bongaigaon unit for Assam.

He said that NITI Aayog has given the states anempowered role as equal partners in national development. In abid to contribute to the goal of making India a globalmanufacturing hub, the Assam government besides enacting Easeof Doing Business Act has introduced several investmentfriendly policies and created a single window agency which hasenabled investors to apply online.

Enumerating projects completed in Assam, Sonowal saidit has set up industrial land bank and completedimplementation and achieved compliance of District BusinessReform Action Plan and the department for promotion ofindustry and internal trade.

A multi model logistic park is being developed atJogighopa in collaboration with the union ministry of roadtransport and highways.

He said the state government now has new land policyand during the last four and half years it has distributedland pattas to over 3.35 lakh indigenous landless families.

It has also taken exhaustive measures to boostorganic farming. As a result the area under organic farming inAssam has increased from 6000 hectare in 2015-16 to 43,000hectare now.

The state government is also taking steps forfacilitating ease of export, agri-marketing infrastructure,improving the infrastructure for post-harvest management, coldchain management, marketing inkages, PPCs etc.

He said the state government has developed the aircargo terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi InternationalAirport to promote export of agricultural products and issupporting innovative and startup agri business and foodprocessing industries.

Skill Development and Entrepreneurship are the focussedareas for 'Atmanirbhar Assam' and to meet the skilled manpowerglobally, North East Skill Centre is being established underthe aegis of Assam Skill Development Mission in collaborationwith ITE Education Services, Singapore, Sonowal said.

The chief minister also thanked Modi for his guidanceand support which has helped in the expeditiousimplementation of the central and state government initiativesin Assam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)