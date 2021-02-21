Left Menu

Al Badr's overground worker held in IED recovery case at Jammu bus stand

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit in the case of recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Jammu bus stand on February 14.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-02-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 13:26 IST
J-K police arrest Al Badr overground worker Rah Hussain Bhat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday arrested an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit in the case of recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) at the Jammu bus stand on February 14. "Rah Hussain Bhat (55), an overground worker of Al Badr terror outfit has been arrested in the case of recovery of IED at the Jammu bus stand on February 14," said Jammu and Kashmir police in a statement.

Police said Rah Hussain Bhat was in direct contact with Pakistan handlers involved in the conspiracy to carry out an IED attack at Jammu. Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a person named Sohail Bashir and recovered an IED weighing 6-6.5 kilogram from his possession at the Jammu bus stand on February 14. (ANI)

