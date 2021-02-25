Left Menu

French nuclear watchdog extends lifespan of EDF's ageing reactors

The long-awaited ruling comes as many of state-controlled EDF's 58 nuclear plants, built in the 1970s and 1980s, are coming to the end of their lifespan. The decision closed the generic phase of the review process, which covers possible modifications to installations common to all 900 MW reactors.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:43 IST
French nuclear watchdog extends lifespan of EDF's ageing reactors
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

More than half of EDF's nuclear reactors can operate for a decade longer than originally planned after maintenance work is carried out at the energy company's plants, France's nuclear safety watchdog ASN said on Thursday.

It said following the changes EDF's 32 900 Megawatt (MW) reactors would have a lifespan of 50 years rather than 40. The long-awaited ruling comes as many of state-controlled EDF's 58 nuclear plants, built in the 1970s and 1980s, are coming to the end of their lifespan.

The decision closed the generic phase of the review process, which covers possible modifications to installations common to all 900 MW reactors. The next stage will identify required modifications to reactors on a case-by-case basis. The general modifications and updated requirements will be applied during a review period scheduled to take place over ten years until 2031, where the specific features of each reactor will be taken into account.

The first assessment is scheduled for the Tricastin 1 reactor in the south of France in 2022. EDF will need to report annually on the actions taken to meet the modifications required by their prescribed deadlines, as well as on its ability to carry out the necessary changes in time, ASN said.

The regulator has also requested that the reports on the modifications are made public. ASN posted a draft of the opinion in December 2020 for public review, but the final decision initially set for the end of the year was delayed due to specific industrial and operating constraints.

Also Read: France presents new climate bill, activists slam "mini-measures"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

19-year-old girl murdered in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

A 19-year-old student was allegedly murdered in Narsaraopet town of Andhra Pradeshs Guntur district on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. The girl has been identified as Anusha who was a resident of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal o...

Soccer-Shanghai handed Asian Champions League berth as Shandong expulsion confirmed

Former Chinese champions Shanghai SIPG have earned a late call-up to the 2021 Asian Champions League after the Asian Football Confederation confirmed the expulsion of Shandong Luneng from the latest edition of the continental club champions...

Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown

American singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently revealed during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that she has recorded a new album in lockdown. According to Variety, the Bad Guy singer said that this new album is the...

Greece to toughen laws on sex crimes after wave of abuse allegations

Greece will toughen laws to combat sexual abuse and protect minors, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday following a cascade of recent scandals in culture and sport. Greek society underwent a shock when it began to learn abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021