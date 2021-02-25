Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan condemns killing of RSS worker, demands strict action

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday condemned the brutal killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Vayalar in Alappuzha by an armed group.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:22 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:22 IST
Union Minister V Muraleedharan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday condemned the brutal killing of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker at Vayalar in Alappuzha by an armed group. "Condemn the brutal killing of @RSSorg Swayamsevak Nandu R.Krishna at Vayalar in Alappuzha by an armed group with direct links to PFI. The Jihadi - Left nexus is fueling extremism & costing valuable lives. ," he said.

He also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take strict action and bring the perpetrators to justice. "@vijayanpinarayi Kerala must take strict action and bring the perpetrators to justice. @BJP4Keralam will fight these extreme elements and make Kerala a better place for all. GoI views this alarming situation seriously & will take the required steps to counter it," he added.

An RSS worker was allegedly killed by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) members after a clash erupted between two groups in Cherthala, Vayalar yesterday night. Police have arrested eight SDPI workers in connection with the murder of an RSS worker on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rahul Krishna alias Nandu, a native of Vayalar. Three RSS workers and six SDPI workers were also injured in the clash that took place around 8 pm. There is a heavy deployment of police in the area following the incident.

A fund collection by SDPI activists on Tuesday was questioned by RSS workers and both organisations on Wednesday took out separate marches which ended up in the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

